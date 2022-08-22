The We. Art mural painting festival in Sand City is now underway. Artists are at work on walls all over the small but colorful city—work wraps up on Thursday, Aug. 25 in time for this coming weekend’s West End Festival. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
