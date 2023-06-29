This treasure map highlights locally owned small businesses on the Monterey Peninsula. The artist, Maria Schoettler, says her husband is one of the owners of the Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside, and through his business they’ve connected with other small business owners who are like-minded and invested in seeing the Peninsula thrive. “As an illustrator, I knew I could find a creative way of communicating the information that would compel people to pick it up and get out there and support these incredible small businesses, for they are what make the area unique and worthwhile,” Schoettler says. Pick up a map of your own at Other Brother, or any of the businesses featured. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
