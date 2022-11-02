local heroes

Four CSU Monterey Bay police officers received Lifesaving Medals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones in a ceremony on campus. The officers were commended for training in and eventually using opioid reversal medications to save lives. CSUMB Police Corporal Heather Murphy and officers Louis Deeb and Joseph Cox revived a student suffering from an overdose. Sgt. Manuel Fernandez assisted Seaside Police at a vehicle collision near campus in which both driver and passenger were suffering fentanyl overdoses. He administered doses of Naloxone to the passenger who survived, as did the driver. (Pictured left to right: Cox, Fernandez, Vice President of Administration and Finance Glen Nelson, Quiñones, Chief Earl Lawson, Murphy, Deeb, Deputy Chief John Short.)
Art News
- Paranormal Cirque pits laughter and fright together under the big top.
- Between Halloween and Día de los Muertos, fun-and-serious events that honor the dead abound this week.
- Visuals 10.27.22
- Hot Picks 10.27.22
- A rift over management at Carmel theater nonprofit PacRep leads to an exodus of board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.