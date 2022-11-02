local heroes

Four CSU Monterey Bay police officers received Lifesaving Medals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones in a ceremony on campus. The officers were commended for training in and eventually using opioid reversal medications to save lives. CSUMB Police Corporal Heather Murphy and officers Louis Deeb and Joseph Cox revived a student suffering from an overdose. Sgt. Manuel Fernandez assisted Seaside Police at a vehicle collision near campus in which both driver and passenger were suffering fentanyl overdoses. He administered doses of Naloxone to the passenger who survived, as did the driver(Pictured left to right: Cox, Fernandez, Vice President of Administration and Finance Glen Nelson, Quiñones, Chief Earl Lawson, Murphy, Deeb, Deputy Chief John Short.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.