This photo by NYC-born, Georgia-based photographer Mark Steinmetz is part of the 32nd Anniversary Exhibition of Nazraeli Press’ books and images presented by The Center for Photographic Art (San Carlos and 9th, Carmel). Featured in the gallery are an assortment of One Picture Books, artist books, and monographs that Nazraeli has published over the past three decades. It’s on display until July 31.
