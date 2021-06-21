Lucas Blok and Will Bullas (who painted “Voter Frog,” above) have one of those artistic relationships that play off of each other. Whereas Bloks’s work is marked by solid swaths of contrasting colors, Bullas paints with an exact point—or should we say punchline—in mind. The two celebrate a friendship that spans decades with an exhibit called 45 Years Later and Old Enough To Know Better, now on display at Carmel Art Association, located on Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, in downtown Carmel.
