Lupe and the F Train Monster is a 15-minute-long action comedy performed by a young cast, one of whom is barely 4 years old. But the themes are mature: The F train is understood as both the train within the NYC subway system and a metaphorical Fear train. Performances run tonight and tomorrow, June 23-24, at Artists Ink. Photo provided by Artists Ink.
