LyVesha Franklin

LyVesha Franklin has founded Kweens' Kounsel a group that cultivates and supports Black birthing experts in the Monterey County birthing scene.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

LyVesha Franklin wants to make sure all Black women in Monterey County have the resources they need to give birth in a culturally safe and supportive environment. That’s why she founded Kweens’ Kounsel, a group that cultivates Black birthing experts and supports birthing families. In the future, she hopes to aid people who are starting birthing support businesses.

