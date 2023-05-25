LyVesha Franklin wants to make sure all Black women in Monterey County have the resources they need to give birth in a culturally safe and supportive environment. That’s why she founded Kweens’ Kounsel, a group that cultivates Black birthing experts and supports birthing families. In the future, she hopes to aid people who are starting birthing support businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.