New Canon Theatre Company makes its debut with Macbeth, a timeless story of ambition at all costs. The second and final weekend of this production kicks off today, Wednesday, Aug. 3. Shakespeare fans won’t want to miss it. In this photo, The Weird Sisters (left to right: Nina Capriola, Anjoli Aguilar and Magali Trench) surround Lady Macbeth (Volcano Jones). Photographed by Michelle Robertson.
