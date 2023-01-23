Up Close and Personal: The Journey Continues is one of four exhibits now on display at Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.). Photography by Manuello Paganelli can be seen in the Gill Gallery, next to works of two other “cultural documentarians,” Monica Denevan and Richard Murai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.