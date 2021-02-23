“Meal #6,” oil on panel by Marc Trujillo. There’s not a lot to be said at first when you look at a painting by Los Angeles-based artist Marc Trujillo—the key phrase being “at first.” Trujillo has a way of capturing the loneliness, the mundaneness and the vastness of the everyday American scenery, with a focus on the suburban landscape. Trujillo’s work is viewable in a solo virtual show, entitled Fast, at the Monterey Museum of Art.
Featured
Art News
- To Do 02.18.21
- A new exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art is helping establish the legacy of Latinx art.
- Extras wanted for Amazon feature All the Old Knives.
- Events not to miss this weekend and beyond.
- Visuals 02.18.21
- Student filmmakers wanted for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship.
- The 10th year of the Days and Nights Festival is going virtual and keeps its innovative spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.