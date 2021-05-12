Painter Mark Farina has been spending a lot of time thinking about where he lives. His home was built by Tony Berry, the skipper of the Western Flyer fishing boat that carried John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts to the Sea of Cortez. His neighborhood was home to legendary artists like Armin Hansen, Evelyn McCormick and Francis McComas. His surroundings have inspired his latest exhibit, My Monterey: Scene Paintings of the City Where I Reside. The show is at Carmel Art Association through May 31.
