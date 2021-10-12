Salinas resident and internationally acclaimed Native American artist Mary Garcia Chavez, 80, (center, wearing beaded necklace) was so thankful for the care she received for Covid-19 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital that she painted personalized crosses for over 50 staff members to thank each one. She hand-delivered some of the artwork last week. (The rooster painting held by Nurse Arnie Garcia was created especially for him after he shared with Chavez that his late father loved roosters.) Chavez has lost four family members to Covid; she encourages people to get vaccinated not only for their own safety, but out of consideration for hospital workers. Photo courtesy of Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
