Mary Lou Cortright

Spring is here, and that means lots of color for plein air painters to capture. Painters gather in the gardens of historic Monterey adobes tomorrow (Saturday, April 15) from 10am-2:30pm, culminating with an exhibit of their work from 3-4pm next to the Monterey Museum of Art (where, conveniently, a block party celebrating local artists and arts organizations will be happening from noon-4pm, followed by a dance party).
