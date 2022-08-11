Malinda DeRouen on stage at the Outdoor Forest Theater, where she plays the title character in Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical, which opens tonight. DeRouen spoke with the Weekly about what it means to inhabit a dream character so well known, and her acting career. Photographed by Daniel Dreifuss.
Featured
Art News
- An exhibit invites viewers to see images from India -- and to receive a blessing from a Hindu elephant god.
- In a new show at the Monterey Museum of Art, artist Nancy Sevier gives lessons on musical anatomy.
- Visuals August 11-17, 2022: Local watercolors and an urban arts collaborative.
- Hot Picks, August 11-17, 2022: A research symposium, Paper Wing Theater's decadent brunch, and more.
- Monterey Public Library's incoming director looks to the future of libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.