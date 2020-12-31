Mary Titus doesn’t do straight lines or harsh lines. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a shape to her work. She can paint flowers, people and landscapes, but adds her own touches to the subject matter, emphasizing shadow and color over precise and rigid forms.Her work has been displayed in many local galleries, including the Marjorie Evans Gallery.
