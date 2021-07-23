Matai Leuta, a Monterey native, is playing rugby at the Olympics in Tokyo. He got into the sport watching his old brother play. “Watching him on the field, being one of his biggest fans—I think that’s one of those moments where I knew that if I worked hard enough, dedicate myself, I can play this sport on a national level,” he says.
