Matthew Floriani describes himself as a professional artist and muralist based in Oakland. He does painting, drawing, wooden sculpture and ceramics and utilizes paper, canvas and walls as his main area of focus for large-scale painting. Floriani also holds a visual and public art degree from CSU Monterey Bay, where he also teaches. His work is part of the “Alumni Biennial Exhibition” on display at CSUMB’s Visual & Public Art Gallery until Friday, June 3.
