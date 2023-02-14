Mavis Staples got her start as a teenager in her family gospel band, The Staple Singers, in the 1950s and has continued performing ever since. Staples, now 83, brings her legendary, irrepressible voice to the Monterey Peninsula on Wednesday, Feb. 15, when she performs at the Sunset Center in Carmel.
