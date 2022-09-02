The Seaside Artists Association is back with its 15th annual Seaside Artists Tour this weekend. This self-guided tour takes you all over the city and into the studios (often also homes) of painters, sculptors, metal workers, etc. Who knows what kind of treasures you’ll discover, or what kinds of friendships you’ll form. This photo shows some of the work at Mike Garnero's studio during last year’s tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.