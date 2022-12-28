It’s that time of the year when the Carmel Art Association returns with its holiday small works show, The Art of Gifting, on display through Jan. 2. It’s a collection of small paintings by CAA artist members, perfect for gift-giving. The largest sizes in this annual show are 9-by-12 inches, and the smallest just 4-by-4 inches. The above work by Melissa Lofton, titled “Joyous-Noise” (oil and wax), is one of many to consider. Lofton was born in Carmel and is a longtime resident of the Big Sur area.
