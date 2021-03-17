Melissa Smedley, creator of this work titled Can You Hear Me, is no stranger to the local art scene. Currently based in Salinas, she’s not only an artist, she’s also a writer, educator, podcaster, blogger, public arts designer and consultant. Presently, she has two collaborations including a video project entitled Courage Within Women Without Shelter and King City’s Lesnini Field. See more of her work at melissasmedley.net.
