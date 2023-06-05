Melissa Smedley's “sound intervention”

The above image comes from a “sound intervention” that multi-media artist Melissa Smedley staged during the Arte Sonído: Voz, Comunidad exhibit that took place at the Visual and Public Art Gallery at CSU Monterey Bay. This group performance from Smedley’s Department of Homeland Inspiration was an invocation of the vigorous banging of pots and pans to celebrate healthcare workers during the pandemic, and a tribute to the “caceroladas” protests that have occurred throughout Latin America. A cacerolada is a form of protest that consists of a group of people making noise by banging pots, pans and other utensils in order to call attention to social issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.