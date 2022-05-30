Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS) is honoring the memory of members of the United States Armed Forces with a flag tribute for Memorial Day weekend. One hundred small flags are visible to the public in front of the hospital along E. Romie Lane in Salinas. The display is intended as meaningful recognition of the service and sacrifice of fallen servicemembers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.