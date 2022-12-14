MEUSE Gallery Carolers

MEUSE Gallery’s Carmel location at Ocean Avenue and Monte Verde Street will host its first annual winter wonderland event, with Christmas carolers performing live in the gallery. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2-4pm. Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and listen to your favorite Christmas carols performed by the Peninsula Harmony Company singers. Browse the curated collection of beautiful originals by artist Simon Bull. All ages are welcome, and no tickets or reservations are needed.
