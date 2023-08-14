Mission Park Elementary new structure

Editor's Note

The caption above has been corrected to reflect that the photo is of Cinemark in Monterey. It was incorrectly stated that the photo was of the Lighthouse Cinema in Pacific Grove in the Aug. 8 edition of the MCNOW newsletter. 

Jennifer Zanzot, principal of Mission Park Elementary, stands on top of a newly unveiled play structure. The project was 20 years in the making, funded by Measure T, a 2008 bond measure passed by voters in Salinas City Elementary School District.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.