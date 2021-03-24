MLK visits MPC. Sixty years ago today the civil rights legend spoke at Monterey Peninsula College about the power of nonviolence—this article in the MPC student newspaper El Yanqui from April 7, 1961 discusses his visit to campus. Learn more about the history of the civil rights movement at MPC here. Photo courtesy of MPC.
