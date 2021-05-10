Montage Health announced today that it has administered 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines at its clinics. It was Armando Vidal of Marina, above left, whose second Pfizer dose marked the occasion. Here, he’s pictured with volunteer nurse Susan Oldham. All in all, it is estimated that nearly 264,000 vaccines have been administered in Monterey County.
