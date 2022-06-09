Some of those who love jade have come together in a nonprofit, Jade Events Unlimited, where the mission is to educate the public about why jade is significant to California, and promote jade collecting, jewelry, carvings, sculptures and studies. A few years ago they created the Monterey Bay Jade Festival, a three-day event at Custom House Plaza featuring vendors eager to share the beauty of jade, both nephrite and jadeite, as well as their expert information. There is something for everyone – specimens, jewelry and works of art at every price point. This year’s event starts Friday, June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.