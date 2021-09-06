There’s still time to visit this classic festival of Americana and fun: the Monterey County Fair. Head over to the fairgrounds today for carnival rides and pony rides, pig racing and wood carving demonstrations, there are magic tricks and livestock and a packed live music schedule. Photographed by Nic Coury.
