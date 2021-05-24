“All children have a voice, and they all matter.” Nine-year-old Youtuber Aryana H., of Forest Grove Elementary, is among the winners of the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center’s Child Abuse Prevention Month art contest. Aryana’s animated video answers the prompt, “What does safety mean to you?” with a description of the kind of environment and treatment that makes her feel the most safe.
