Turn art classes up a notch by taking a glass blowing workshop. Monterey GlassWorks in Sand City offers a six-week beginners class in June ($610), with registration now open. The studio also funds pairs of artists-in-residence each year who may or may not work with glass, but have full use of the studio. Expect to see the works of Aya Oki (pictured above) and Monterey’s own Hannah Brimmer. Register at montereyglassworks.com.
