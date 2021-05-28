It’s been a long time coming, and the 40-member-strong Monterey Peninsula College Printmakers finally have their works on the walls of a gallery together. Originally scheduled for 2020, various works, including “Winter Migration” by Karen Cowdrey (above), now hang on the walls of the Dyke Gallery in the Pacific Grove Art Center, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave. The works are viewable Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon-5pm and Sundays from noon-4pm, through June 24.
