It’s time for Monterey Peninsula Pride’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration and Parade, and it’s back in person after two years of virtual events. This year’s theme is “Out and Proud.” The parade, celebration and after party all happen Saturday, July 23 in Monterey. And ICYMI, here’s a story about why Monterey County’s two major Pride celebrations happen in months other than June. Above, a scene from a previous Monterey Peninsula Pride event.
