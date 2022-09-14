J. Lohr represents its Monterey County roots with a couple of unexpected wines. The Valdiguié received the label “Wildflower” for reasons clear on the nose. A2021 vintage, the wine is an easygoing red that seems shy until slightly chilled. This brings out pomegranate notes. Yet there are impressions of black pepper and clove. The wine is light enough to balance a warm afternoon, but has enough character to accompany a barbecue.
