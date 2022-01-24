Did you know the Royal Presidio Chapel is the oldest standing structure in Monterey, built in 1794, and that it is the first building designed by an architect to be erected in what became the state of California? How about that Colton Hall played host to California’s Constitutional Convention? Or that some believe Robert Louis Stevenson was inspired to write Treasure Island during a stay in the city? That theory has been widely debunked, but it’s still a point of interest – one of many found on Monterey’s Path of History, a self-guided walk through the city’s colonial past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.