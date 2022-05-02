Beau Bernier Frank is a California native who lived in Spain, went to school in France, has relatives in Cambodia and shows in Australia… but above all calls Pacific Grove home. Now he has his first solo art show in Carmel: “A Retrospective Introduction; Beau B. Frank’s Perspective.” “What drew me to Beau’s work initially was his ability to paint water, in all its moods and complexities,” wrote Thomas Cushman of Gallery MAR Carmel (Dolores Street between Ocean and 7th), where the show will be displayed. “Beau engages, as few other painters do, with that almost primeval force – the vastness of the ocean and the power of the water moving through it.”
