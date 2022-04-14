The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel presents “Mountains and Waters without End,” with artists Margaret Rinkovsky (who created the work above) and Jan Wagstaff celebrating western landscape. Comprising approximately 24 paintings, the exhibit will include recent work by Rinkovsky and Wagstaff and investigates the relationship between abstraction and landscape painting, the effects of photography on landscapes and the examination of the materiality in painting. The exhibit is open until May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.