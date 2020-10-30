Multimedia artists Lili Jorge and Michelle Robertson are teaming up to create an outdoor art show inspired by the Latin American tradition of Día De Los Muertos. The single-day event is called November Skulls Art Show and it happens from 1-5pm on Sunday, Nov. 1, outside of the Headdress Salon at 883 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.