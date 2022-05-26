The Center for Photographic Art (located in the Sunset Center, 9th and San Carlos, Carmel) is proud to present a solo exhibition by Nadezda Nikolova, presenting nearly 50 of her new works, all unique collodion plates. Nikolova is a photographic artist who works in the darkroom using the historic wet plate collodion process, creating experimental camera-less works on metal. This is Nadezda Nikolova’s first solo exhibition in the U.S., and it is on display until June 19.
