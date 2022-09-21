Sunset Cultural Center (8th and San Carlos, Carmel) is presenting a solo exhibition by Colombian-American painter Natalia Corazza. Titled Always Never, Nunca Siempre, the show will be held at the Marjorie Evans Gallery. Corazza’s work explores a variation of subjects from Latinx identity and Colombian country life and landscape to various forms of magical realism. This exhibit is on display until Nov. 1, with a special gallery reception on Friday, Sept. 23 from 5-7pm.
