Artist Natalia Corazza was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula. Coming from a Colombian-American upbringing, her work, like this piece titled “Verde, Cariño,” explores a variation of subjects from Latinx identity to Colombian country life and landscape, to various forms of magical realism. Corazza’s work will be on display at The Reef (1900 Fremont Blvd., Seaside) starting April 15.
