Artist Jennifer Anderson’s solo show, titled “Nature’s Gift,” is now viewable at Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). Her wildlife portraits convey the beauty and serenity that Anderson finds in the natural world. A combination of oils and print engravings, the show is a harmonious body of work that leaves the viewer fully immersed in the eyes of the animals that she depicts.
