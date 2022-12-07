The Gateway Center shows off its new wheels at an event on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Residents and clients of Gateway Center of Monterey County will now have an easier time getting to appointments and activities thanks to a new, electric, wheelchair-accessible van. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County provided an initial $60,000 grant for the vehicle purchase—the rest of the necessary cash came via Aera Energy, Vistra Corp. and The Landman Trust. This is impactful news—the Gateway Center gives about 1,000 rides for free or at no cost to 100 developmentally disabled residents, clients and community members every year. Photo courtesy of Aera Energy.
