Nick Borges and Bennie Cooper

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges (right) with Bennie Cooper (left), who served as Seaside’s police chief more than 30 years ago from 1968-1986. Cooper is a military veteran and has been a community leader in Seaside for decades. “[Cooper] is a significant wealth of knowledge and we are honored he chose our administration to come back and visit!” the SPD wrote on Facebook.
