“Some people ask me what my different painting subjects have in common,” Nicole Jakaby writes. “Tomatoes, succulents, fish, birds. For me it’s all about the color.” From Carmel Valley, Jakaby does oil paintings portraying animals, plants and people. As an owner of a dog, two cats and a parrot, Jakaby loves to paint animals and took several trips to Africa to give them a good look. “I love big cats,” she says about the above leopard closeup. “They are awesome. I love painting their eyes.”
