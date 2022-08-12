On Sunday, Aug. 14, Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/multi-instrumentalist Diego Amador Jr. together present Night Flowers, an evening of flamenco. Fuentes’ fascination with flamenco dance (baile) and singing (cante) came to her in early childhood, fueled by watching a flamenco performance on television. “Although I was just a child, I felt an immediate connection to the art form,” she wrote. Photo courtesy of Savannah Fuentes.
