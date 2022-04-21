Pacific Grove artist Noelle Nichols was inspired to paint a Ukrainian flag with a peace dove flying above, after seeing an image on the internet. She affixed the painting to the white picket fence in front of her home as a symbol of support for the country besieged by the Russian invasion.
