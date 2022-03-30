Noro Partido and Heidi Hybl, with whom she shares the space now at Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel), are two artists practicing kanso. Kanso means simplicity, purity. Rooted in the Japanese tradition, kanso aligns with minimalist tendencies that can be applied to one’s lifestyle as well as to art. It is a reminder to simplify, to scrape away the unnecessary clutter. The artworks presented in the current exhibit exemplify this concept – Hybl through oils on canvas and Partido, through monotypes on paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.