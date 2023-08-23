The Youth Art Collective’s summer show is ongoing at YAC’s headquarters on Calle Principal in Monterey. Julia Blakely makes portraits of insects with suits and dresses—or people in suits with insect faces, depending how you see it—giving them interesting names. The gentleman presented above is “Novlise Watts.”
