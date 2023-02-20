This is the last call to visit the Pacific Grove Art Center and see the Center For Photographic Art’s collection Oceana: Deep Reverence, featuring local oceanic photographers Bryant Austin, Scott Campbell, Chuck Davis, Camille Lenore, Robin V. Robinson and Ryuijie. The exhibit, which features beautiful, ocean-inspired works like this photo by Chuck Davis, closes Thursday, Feb. 23.
